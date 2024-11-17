UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Boosted by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 314.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNH opened at $592.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $582.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $545.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

