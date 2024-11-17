Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $60,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 81,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 200,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $338.02 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $352.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.51 and its 200-day moving average is $281.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,520. This represents a 29.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

