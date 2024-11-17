VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.65. 7,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The firm has a market cap of $72.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.40% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

