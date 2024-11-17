Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $397.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $293.61 and a 12 month high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

