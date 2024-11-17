Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,294,000.

Shares of VO opened at $272.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $212.28 and a 12-month high of $279.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

