Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $67.27 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.437 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

