Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Cut by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.14 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.85 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.