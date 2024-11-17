Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 78,295 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,295 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $41,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,095,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after buying an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,013.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 29.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 308,472 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Warby Parker Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WRBY opened at $21.45 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $169,138.53. This represents a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

