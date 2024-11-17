Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $54,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AXON opened at $599.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.87, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.78 and a 1-year high of $624.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.79 and a 200 day moving average of $357.57.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,691,508.72. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,006 shares of company stock valued at $161,360,618. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.83.

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.