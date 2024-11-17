Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136,530 shares during the quarter. AAON makes up about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $132,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $654,078.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,490.14. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $133.46 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. AAON’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAON. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

