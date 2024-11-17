Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $51.21 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $51,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

