Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $88,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 180,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 372.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $231.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $101.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,796 shares of company stock worth $7,170,759. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

