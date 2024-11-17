Veery Capital LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

