Veery Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $181.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

