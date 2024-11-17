Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance
Shares of VRLAF remained flat at $27.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $35.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92.
Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verallia Société Anonyme
- What is a Dividend King?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.