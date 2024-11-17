Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance

Shares of VRLAF remained flat at $27.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $35.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92.

Get Verallia Société Anonyme alerts:

Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.