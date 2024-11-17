Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Veris Residential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.5% annually over the last three years. Veris Residential has a payout ratio of -100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Veris Residential to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of VRE opened at $18.21 on Friday. Veris Residential has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

