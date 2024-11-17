Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.46 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 172,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,188,000 after buying an additional 348,299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 12,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,941,000 after buying an additional 247,789 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,932,000 after acquiring an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $32,074,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

CHTR stock opened at $389.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $421.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.59 and its 200-day moving average is $320.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

