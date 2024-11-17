Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.46 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 172,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,188,000 after buying an additional 348,299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 12,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,941,000 after buying an additional 247,789 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,932,000 after acquiring an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $32,074,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Stock Down 1.2 %
CHTR stock opened at $389.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $421.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.59 and its 200-day moving average is $320.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CHTR
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- About the Markup Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.