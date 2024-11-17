Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.56 Million Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $38,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $115,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $43.26 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The trade was a 41.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

