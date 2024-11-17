VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.46 and traded as high as $57.82. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 6,132 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
