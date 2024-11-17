VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.46 and traded as high as $57.82. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 6,132 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $2,086,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

