Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 193,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

