Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 92 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
Voestalpine Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
