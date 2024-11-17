Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Stock Price Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 474,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 721,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Volato Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

Volato Group Company Profile

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

