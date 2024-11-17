Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $230,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,369.20. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $581,965.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,738.37. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WBS

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.