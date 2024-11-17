WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys Shares of 970 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 151.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Equinix by 191.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 44.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total transaction of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,959.95. The trade was a 20.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,654 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,656. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $897.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $943.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $885.56 and a 200-day moving average of $817.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

