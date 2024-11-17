WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $5,024,928. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.04.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $1,011.39 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,061.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $824.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.29, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

