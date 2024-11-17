WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Stock Position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,595 shares during the period. BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS XEMD opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

