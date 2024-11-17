WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Takes $305,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,083.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 339,683 shares during the period.

CMF opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

