West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,442,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 40,102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

West China Cement Stock Performance

Shares of West China Cement stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. West China Cement has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

About West China Cement

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells cement under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

