Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. Approximately 2,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.30.

Western Bulk Chartering AS, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a dry bulk shipping company. It engages in chartering and operating dry bulk vessels for the transportation of products, such as minerals, timber, cement, bauxite, steel products, grains, coal, and other products; and operation of chartered-in fleet of 110-150 vessels, including time charter trip vessels and period vessels.

