Westfuller Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,537 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $236.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average is $229.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $182.23 and a one year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

