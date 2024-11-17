Westfuller Advisors LLC Invests $648,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

