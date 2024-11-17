Westfuller Advisors LLC Makes New $8.34 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IVV stock opened at $588.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.19 and a twelve month high of $603.09. The stock has a market cap of $507.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.91.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

