Westfuller Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,407 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,673.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.11. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.86.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.