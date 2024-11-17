Westfuller Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,407 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,673.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of VXF stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.11. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.86.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Extended Market ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.