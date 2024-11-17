WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.06 and traded as low as $45.44. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 1,732,750 shares.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 46.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

