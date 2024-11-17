WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.07 and last traded at $111.24. 1,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.64.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $420.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIVL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

