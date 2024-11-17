Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stake Raised by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Yext makes up 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yext were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,791 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 1,275,348 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yext by 67.0% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 603,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Activity at Yext

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,777.50. This represents a 27.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

