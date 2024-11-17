Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 624.79 ($7.87) and traded as high as GBX 642 ($8.09). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 642 ($8.09), with a volume of 46,046 shares trading hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 624.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 642.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a market cap of £154.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,378.95 and a beta of 1.30.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

