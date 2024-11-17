Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $342.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.25. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.82 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

