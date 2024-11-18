12,210 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 388,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,633,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Helios Technologies

In other news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $33,154.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,016.76. The trade was a 14.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.