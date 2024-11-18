14,786 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

