1,859 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $89.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

