1,939 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TXN opened at $201.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $150.81 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

