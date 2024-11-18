238 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,742.08. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $149.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.19. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.15 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

