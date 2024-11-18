5,715 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $102,298,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $88.40 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 982.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

