680 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $294.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.43 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,462.70. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,516 shares of company stock worth $6,992,669. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

