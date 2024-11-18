Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $204,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.69 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

