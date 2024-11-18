Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 193,971 shares.The stock last traded at $22.33 and had previously closed at $22.02.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 279,285 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,599,000. Bensler LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 583,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 48,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,599 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

