Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4668 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

