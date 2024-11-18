AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Get AECOM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Up 2.1 %

AECOM Increases Dividend

ACM stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.