Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 430,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,792.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

